Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Dai has a total market cap of $5.47 billion and $213.85 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,479,973,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

