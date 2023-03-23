Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

DRI stock opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.76.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,281.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

