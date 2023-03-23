Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.42 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.85-$8.00 EPS.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.05. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.76.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

