Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

