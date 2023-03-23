Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,811 Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

SIL stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $969.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

