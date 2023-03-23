Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 94,594 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.84 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

