Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Block by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.62.

Block Stock Down 6.2 %

Block stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,272,270. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

