David J Yvars Group Sells 670 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

David J Yvars Group cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 254,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,634,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 88,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,402. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.