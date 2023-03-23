David Rawlinson Sells 89,300 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Get Rating ) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

