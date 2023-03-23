Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 92,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 50,652 shares.The stock last traded at $31.70 and had previously closed at $31.69.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

