Dent (DENT) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

Dent (DENT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $109.63 million and $5.88 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

