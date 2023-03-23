Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) PT Lowered to $4.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s previous close.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

About Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.15% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

