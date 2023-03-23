Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) PT Lowered to $4.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s previous close.
Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance
Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.61.
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dermata Therapeutics
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
