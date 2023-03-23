Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $283.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.13.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $318.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.09 and a 200 day moving average of $351.55. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

