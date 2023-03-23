Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $258.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $200.58 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

