Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.12

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 40667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

