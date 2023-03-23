Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.12

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 40667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DBOEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.96.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
