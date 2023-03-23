Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

DVN stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.