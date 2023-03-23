Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dexus Industria REIT news, insider Jonathan Sweeney acquired 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of A$32,497.20 ($21,810.20). In other news, insider Danielle Carter purchased 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.16 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of A$30,089.62 ($20,194.38). Also, insider Jonathan Sweeney purchased 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.01 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of A$32,497.20 ($21,810.20). 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile

APN Industria REIT (‘Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

