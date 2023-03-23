dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003525 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $36.17 million and approximately $9,968.56 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00329310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00022083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,236,320 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98769034 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $21,655.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

