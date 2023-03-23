dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,846.66

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $36.18 million and approximately $9,846.66 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00332388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,260,493 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98769034 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $21,655.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

