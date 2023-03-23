Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $90,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.81) to GBX 2,750 ($33.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.04. 33,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,186. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

