DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Shares Up 2.1%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 6,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Diagnos, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare technical services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing services. It focuses on the development of its AI tool, Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, which is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment and processes at the point of care.

