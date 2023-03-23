Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.80 and last traded at $96.82. Approximately 1,350,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,043,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

