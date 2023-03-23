Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Position Reduced by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,991,000.

DFCF opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

