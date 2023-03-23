Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Down 2.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 5,265,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 29,979,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

