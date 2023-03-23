Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 84.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRON opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.23. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.