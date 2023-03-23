Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSEY. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diversey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Diversey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.00 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

