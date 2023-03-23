Diversified Trust Co Acquires 6,573 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,266. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.