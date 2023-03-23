Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VMC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.