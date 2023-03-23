Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.47. 464,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,052. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.