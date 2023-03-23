Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,227 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.60. The company had a trading volume of 298,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.