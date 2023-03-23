Diversified Trust Co Sells 22,086 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,253 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 158,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,246 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 191,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,340. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

