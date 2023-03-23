Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,933 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 576,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,447. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

