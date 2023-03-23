Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,505 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $90,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $38,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 336,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

