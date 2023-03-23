Diversified Trust Co Sells 677 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 141,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $200.59. 53,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,502. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.