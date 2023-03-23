Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $721,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,751 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.