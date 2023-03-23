DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $269,769.04 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $269,769.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $28.01 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.76.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several brokerages have recently commented on DV. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

