Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 259,286 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,286 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $71,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.03. 153,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,883. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

