Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Republic Bank worth $97,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,033,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,076,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

