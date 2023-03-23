Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,338,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,338,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,337 shares of company stock valued at $84,118,632. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.53. The stock had a trading volume of 518,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,892. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.