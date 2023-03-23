Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,879 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 1.21% of Air Lease worth $51,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AL. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.7 %

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of AL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.41. 27,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

