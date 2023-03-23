Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aptiv worth $30,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,325,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.05. 85,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

