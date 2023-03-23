Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of VeriSign worth $29,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in VeriSign by 10.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $4,882,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in VeriSign by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,827. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,444 shares in the company, valued at $138,407,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,502. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.