Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $66.65 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $66,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $188.41. 203,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,402. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.