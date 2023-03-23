Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $111,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $558.36. The stock had a trading volume of 90,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,791. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Get Rating

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

