Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

