Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Duke Royalty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 32.81 ($0.40) on Thursday. Duke Royalty has a twelve month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.16 ($0.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.34. The firm has a market cap of £136.99 million, a PE ratio of 471.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Wednesday.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

