Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Sells $1,206,738.36 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,206,738.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,307.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Duolingo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Duolingo by 24.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

