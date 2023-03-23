Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 3.1%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 61,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 312,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $628.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,020 shares of company stock valued at $527,393. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

