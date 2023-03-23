e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $76.01.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,171.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

