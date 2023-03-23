EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $6,486.47 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00328504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015965 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00902597 USD and is up 6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,735.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

